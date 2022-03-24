Advertise
Montgomery Zoo gears up for annual ‘Zoo Weekend’

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is celebrating its annual spring fundraiser Zoo Weekend.

During Zoo Weekend, there will be live music, dancing, food, games, prizes and of course animals. Visitors can also take a ride on the train, skylift and more.

The zoo will also be displaying its new male pygmy hippopotamus calf, Haradari. He will be on display in a special exhibit with his mother in the zoo’s South American realm, located near Monkey Island.

Adult tickets are $18, tickets for children 3 to 12-years-old are $14 and those two and under are free.

Admission includes: Entry to the Zoo and Mann Museum Entry Waters of the World Entry to Parakeet Cove and Petting Zoo Entry to our Reptile Facility

The Zoo is seeking volunteers to help with the weekend’s events. To volunteer or to get additional information, visit the zoo website.

