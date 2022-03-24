Advertise
Very quiet pattern setting up shop

Cooler temperatures, sunshine and a breeze
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very quiet late March pattern is setting up for us here in Central Alabama. The only blips on the radar will be a slight chance of a shower tonight and a few more breezy afternoons.

A few showers can't be ruled out tonight.
A few showers can't be ruled out tonight.(WSFA 12 News)

It won’t be terribly windy, but each afternoon from today to Saturday will feature wind speeds of 10-20 mph. It’s going to be identical to what we saw on Wednesday.

Otherwise we have plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures to talk about. Today will be mostly sunny, tomorrow will feature some more clouds, then it’s mostly sunny again for the weekend.

It will be breezy through Saturday with maximum wind speeds up to 20-25 mph.
It will be breezy through Saturday with maximum wind speeds up to 20-25 mph.(WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s through Sunday depending on the day and location of choice. Combine that with very low humidity and it will feel spectacular! Overnight lows will be refreshingly cool down in the lower and middle 40s. Some upper 30s will be possible as well, especially Saturday night.

A big warm-up ensues as we head into next week with highs at or above 80 degrees. The sunshine will continue for both Monday and Tuesday despite the warmer temperatures.

It will warm up next week.
It will warm up next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Chances for rain and storms enter the forecast for late Wednesday and Thursday, but exact timing and other details pertaining to that system are murky at best. That means we can’t really dive into whether or not we will have a severe or heavy rain threat quite yet.

