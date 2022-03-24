Advertise
VIDEO: Amateur hockey team helps player suffering cardiac arrest on ice

An amateur hockey player goes into cardiac arrest while on the ice during a game being streamed live. (SOURCE: WTVG, BROADCASTIFY)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) – A group of amateur athletes became heroes after they jumped in to help save one of their teammates who went into cardiac arrest.

The hockey game they were playing was being live-streamed, so the dramatic scene was caught on camera.

It looked and sounded like an average hockey game on a Sunday night, but it took a turn into something usual.

The video shared by streaming service LiveBarn was captured at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania, Ohio, reports WTVG. It’s an amateur hockey league of members who are 50 years and older.

One of the players heading off the ice went into cardiac arrest. Seconds later, his teammates started calling for Jim Schulty, a lieutenant with Toledo Fire and Rescue, who’s on another team.

Schulty came out of the locker room with his dogs and began CPR on 63-year-old Bruce Tronolone.

In the meantime, a referee went into the lobby to get a defibrillator while others called 911.

Schulty said the AED brought his friend back to life.

Tronolone is in the hospital expecting to make a full recovery after emergency triple bypass surgery.

Tronolone said he’s seen the video and wants everyone else to see it because of the group effort that saved his life, his wife, Beth, said.

A spokesperson for Toledo Fire and Rescue called this a good reminder of why everyone, not just first responders, should learn CPR.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

