Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Woman’s body found in refrigerator

The family of a woman who was killed and placed into a refrigerator confronts the man accused of taking her life. (Source: WJAR/FAMILY PHOTOS/CNN)
By WJAR staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A family is dealing with heartbreak after the gruesome death of Sherbert Maddox.

Police said the body of the 40-year-old was found inside in a refrigerator at her home in Providence on Tuesday.

Police believe Cooper shot his girlfriend, wrapped her up in plastic and placed her in a refrigerator in her apartment.

On Wednesday her family confronted the accused killer, expressing their fury at 53-year-old Nathan Cooper, the man accused of killing their loved one.

People came by Maddox’s home to pay their respects after learning what happened, including Maddox’s cousin, Sharmaine Johnson.

“My mom called me this morning and let me know that her boyfriend killed her and put her in the refrigerator like a piece of steak,” she said.

Johnson wore a special shirt featuring Maddox, and the victim’s aunt left behind special candles with her picture.

“I’m a victim of domestic violence myself. She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Johnson said.

“I’d be so devastated if I got news that I lost one of my children ... not only that but then to be put in the refrigerator, so I just pray to Lord that things get better around here,” said Diane Johnson, a frriend of the victim’s family.

Cooper did not enter a plea and is being held without bail.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday reporting a backpack was seen...
Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Trump accuses Mo Brooks of going ‘woke’ as he pulls Senate endorsement
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Blake Salter took this picture from Foley as a tornado moved through Baldwin County on March...
Video shows large tornado that touched down in Baldwin County

Latest News

NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
LIVE: Biden holds press conference; West pledges more Ukraine aid, but not all Zelenskyy seeks
A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for...
Former Catholic school principal charged with stealing over $25,000 from Pennsylvania school
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall testifies against confirmation of federal judge Ketanji...
Alabama AG Steve Marshall testifies at Jackson SCOTUS nomination hearing
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to the question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse...
Alabama AG refuses to say Biden is 'duly elected'