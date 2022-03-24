WSFA, Salvation Army team up for New Orleans Tornado Relief Drive

(WSFA) - The Gulf Coast is no stranger to storms, or the damage they inflict. That’s why WSFA 12 News and our parent company, Gray Television, are partnering with the Salvation Army to host a New Orleans Tornado Relief Drive called “Stronger Together.”

A strong EF-3 tornado ripped roofs off homes as it moved through a New Orleans community Tuesday night, killing one in the process.

The damage is devastating for an area already impacted by Hurricanes Ida and Zeta over the past couple years.

If you want to help, go to give.salvationarmyalm.org/give/398581 to donate to the Salvation Army relief efforts. You can also text ‘Storm Relief’ to 51555 to give.

Any donation, no matter how small, it appreciated, and you can be assured that every donation stays in the devastated areas.

