Zoo Weekend, rattlesnake rodeo and more happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s almost time to get your weekend started!

What better way to start your weekend than looking at the Montgomery Zoo’s new baby hippo! You can meet baby Haradari during Zoo Weekend! This weekend is the zoo’s annual spring fundraiser. There will be live music, dancing, food, and of course, the animals. You can also enjoy some rides, games, and even prizes.

After hanging with some zoo animals, you should go to Elmore County for The Coosa River Art Expo. The expo is happening on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. You can enjoy performances and also support local artwork. This will take place at Gold Star Park.

Don’t forget to head to Opp for the Annual Rattlesnake Rodeo. There will be snake shows, arts and crafts, food, and much more!

No matter what you do this weekend, you don’t want to miss The Savannah Bananas at Riverwalk Stadium. They’re truly a team like no other and they’re coming to Montgomery this weekend.

The Savannah Bananas are not a typical baseball team, so you need to expect the unexpected. You’ll be treated to dancing players, a male cheerleading team, Banana Babies, magicians, etc. One hundred performers will be here to put on quite a show. So don’t miss your opportunity to see the Bananas!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

