Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Zoo Weekend, rattlesnake rodeo and more happening this weekend

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s almost time to get your weekend started!

What better way to start your weekend than looking at the Montgomery Zoo’s new baby hippo! You can meet baby Haradari during Zoo Weekend! This weekend is the zoo’s annual spring fundraiser. There will be live music, dancing, food, and of course, the animals. You can also enjoy some rides, games, and even prizes.

After hanging with some zoo animals, you should go to Elmore County for The Coosa River Art Expo. The expo is happening on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. You can enjoy performances and also support local artwork. This will take place at Gold Star Park.

Don’t forget to head to Opp for the Annual Rattlesnake Rodeo. There will be snake shows, arts and crafts, food, and much more!

No matter what you do this weekend, you don’t want to miss The Savannah Bananas at Riverwalk Stadium. They’re truly a team like no other and they’re coming to Montgomery this weekend.

The Savannah Bananas are not a typical baseball team, so you need to expect the unexpected. You’ll be treated to dancing players, a male cheerleading team, Banana Babies, magicians, etc. One hundred performers will be here to put on quite a show. So don’t miss your opportunity to see the Bananas!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday reporting a backpack was seen...
Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Trump accuses Mo Brooks of going ‘woke’ as he pulls Senate endorsement
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
Blake Salter took this picture from Foley as a tornado moved through Baldwin County on March...
Video shows large tornado that touched down in Baldwin County
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

It’s almost time to get your weekend started!
The Rundown: March 25 through 27
The Montgomery Zoo is celebrating its annual spring fundraiser Zoo Weekend.
Montgomery Zoo gears up for annual ‘Zoo Weekend’
The Southern Livestock Exposition Rodeo (SLE Rodeo) has returned to Montgomery’s Garrett...
SLE Rodeo returns to Montgomery but parade canceled
The Rundown
SLE Rodeo, other events happening this weekend