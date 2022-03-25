DA: 1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting involving off-duty deputy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is fighting for his life following a domestic-related incident Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

While details are still being sorted out, Bailey said the incident did involve an off-duty Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy, though the DA couldn’t say specifically what his role in the matter may have been.

Multiple law enforcement officers converged on the scene in the 2700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road, near Amanda Lane, around 5 p.m. on reports that someone had been shot.

Montgomery police found one man dead on the scene and confirmed a second had been taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

MPD has opened a death investigation while it works to determine the circumstances of the double-shooting. Investigators have not taken any suspects into custody at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.