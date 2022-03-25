Alabama jobless rate dips slightly to 3%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3% as the number of people employed in the state reached its highest point in more than two years.

The Alabama Department of Labor says the February jobless rate fell one-tenth of a percent from January.

The rate represents 68,703 people without jobs compared to more than 85,000 a year earlier.

The agency says the total number of people employed in the state increased by 25,456 over the year to about 2.2 million.

That’s the highest point since January 2020 before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.