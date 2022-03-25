Advertise
Bond revoked for suspect in 2 Montgomery murder cases

Jamie Williams, the suspect in two Montgomery homicide cases, saw his bond revoked Wednesday...
Jamie Williams, the suspect in two Montgomery homicide cases, saw his bond revoked Wednesday after Montgomery police arrested him on a drug charge.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in two separate Montgomery homicide cases, who was out of jail on bail, has been arrested again, according to Montgomery police.

The latest arrest of Jamie Williams, 23, prompted Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey to seek bond revocation, which a judge has since granted.

Williams was one of two suspects arrested Wednesday afternoon when Montgomery police officers responded to the 1600 block of South Holt Street in reference to a call of a shooting in the area. Officers found the suspect vehicle in the area of Taft Street and the suspects were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Williams is now charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. The other suspect, Kenyarda Mack, 21, is charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and violation of license to carry a pistol.

The arrest adds to the list of crimes alleged against Williams.

A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Williams on Dec. 15, ten days after a homicide on Vaughn Plaza Road that claimed the life of 24-year-old Alfred Smart. Williams paid a $150,000 bail and was released the day after his arrest.

On Jan. 21, a U.S. Marshals task force arrested Williams again, at which time he was charged with felony murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle after being linked to the Oct. 26 death of Ivory Brooks, Jr., 24, on Biltmore Avenue.

Williams’s bail in the October case was set at $1.5 million, the new maximum amount as recently approved by the Alabama Supreme Court, in addition to a $30,000 bail for the discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle charge. Court records indicate Williams posted bail in that case on Feb. 2.

Following Wednesday’s arrest, Williams was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

