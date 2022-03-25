Advertise
CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday.

While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels have been recorded in the central and south-central regions of the U.S.

The report also says the number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks.

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)

But the CDC says the cumulative hospitalization rate for this season is lower than the rate seen around this time during the four flu seasons before the pandemic.

An infectious disease expert says the rolling back of COVID-19 mitigation measures played a role in increased flu activity.

The measures include masking, limiting gatherings, and moving things outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

