Delays on I-85 SB in Macon County after crash

MACON COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County will experience delays after a crash, according to the state department of transportation.

ALDOT reports the crash is blocking the right lane and right shoulder in the Shorter area. Emergency officials are on the scene working to clear the crash.

Shorter Fire/Rescue said the crash involves a truck and trailer.

I85 SB MP21, single truck/trailer accident. Right lane is blocked. pic.twitter.com/pic3dfHv1X — ShorterFireRescue (@ShorterFD_PIO) March 25, 2022

Motorists in this area should slow down and expect moderate delays.

