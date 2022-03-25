Delays on I-85 SB in Macon County after crash
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County will experience delays after a crash, according to the state department of transportation.
ALDOT reports the crash is blocking the right lane and right shoulder in the Shorter area. Emergency officials are on the scene working to clear the crash.
Shorter Fire/Rescue said the crash involves a truck and trailer.
Motorists in this area should slow down and expect moderate delays.
