Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Delays on I-85 SB in Macon County after crash

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County will experience delays after a...
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County will experience delays after a crash, according to the state department of transportation.(Source: WSFA file)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County will experience delays after a crash, according to the state department of transportation.

ALDOT reports the crash is blocking the right lane and right shoulder in the Shorter area. Emergency officials are on the scene working to clear the crash.

Shorter Fire/Rescue said the crash involves a truck and trailer.

Motorists in this area should slow down and expect moderate delays.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall testifies on Capitol Hill against the confirmation of...
Alabama’s attorney general testifies against Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation
Members of TPD's Dive Team and the Violent Crime Unit have discovered 3 people deceased in a...
Tuscaloosa PD: 3 bodies discovered in submerged vehicle
Connor Lambert
‘Always smiling;’ Neighbors recount moments before tornado victim’s house was destroyed
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating
Darin Starr photo.
Man charged with killing Alabama teacher pleads not guilty

Latest News

A crash near the I-85/I-65 southbound interchange may cause delays for morning commuters.
I-85/I-65 southbound interchange clear after early morning incident
Crash causing delays on I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital.
I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital clear after crash
Crash causing delays- U.S. 231/Wetumpka Highway.
U.S. 231, Wetumpka Highway clear after crash
An 11-year-old is dead following a six-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 in Lowndes County,...
11-year-old killed in Sunday crash on I-65 in Lowndes County