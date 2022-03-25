1 dead, 1 critical after Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a shooting that left one dead and another in life-threatening condition.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road around 5 p.m. Friday on reports that someone had been shot.

On the scene, police found a man who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. A second man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Montgomery police are conducting a death investigation and confirm there have been no arrests at this point.

The motive for the shootings remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.