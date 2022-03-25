Advertise
Lee Co. juvenile arrested, charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft in Beulah

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County juvenile has been arrested on multiple counts of theft and burglary in the Beulah community.

On March 23, Lee County deputies responded to three separate businesses in the 8000 block of US Highway 29 N in regards to burglaries. Property stolen consisted of money, bottles of alcohol, a cell phone and cash register equipment. Total value of damage to businesses and property stolen was approximately $10,000.

Surveillance video revealed images of a lone male being involved in the crimes and deputies were able to identify a possible suspect from the video. The suspect, identified as a 14 year old juvenile, was located in a mobile home in the general vicinity where the crimes took place.

He was taken into custody where he admitted to stealing his grandmother’s vehicle and committing the burglaries. He was arrested and charged with:

  • 3 counts of burglary in the 3rd degree
  • 1 count of theft of property in the 1st degree
  • 1 count of theft of property in the 4th degree

He was committed to the Lee County Youth Detention Center and the case will be presented to the Lee County Juvenile court for adjudication.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651.

