Meet the duo behind Audrey II in ASF’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” is underway. The sci-fi rock musical tells the story of a “meek” floral assistant named Seymour Krelborn who stumbles across a new breed of plant, which he calls Audrey II.

The foul-mouthed, R&B singing carnivorous plant promises fame and fortune to Seymour, just as long as he keeps feeding it.

So far, audiences have enjoyed the take on the classic 1980s musical.

“The people that I know here in Montgomery who have seen the show, they absolutely love it,” said Michael Shepperd, who provides the vocals behind Audrey II.

While the musical, itself, is interesting enough, what happens behind the scenes requires talent and chemistry. Shepperd provides the voice, but he has to coordinate with puppeteer J. Scott Grinstead, who articulates Audrey II’s movements, sometimes even anticipating what Shepherd will do next.

“I can’t hear anything, I am behind the set and a little corner in the back with a microphone and a TV monitor,” explained Shepperd. “So I really don’t hear the audience, so it’s all just instinct. And what’s great about the sort of this chemistry that Scott and I have, as the voice and the puppet, is that he knows when I’m about to say something, when I’m not about to say something, even when I say the wrong line. He sort of feels that and knows it and gets it.”

Shepperd said, unlike other stage performers, he doesn’t have the luxury to feed off the audience. But, that’s where Grinstead fills the void.

“Anytime I get to do this show, it’s always cool. But this time, in particular, because I have such respect for Scott and what he does with a puppet to match what I’m doing vocally,” Shepperd said. “So, we worked very hard at, you know, making it all be in sync. But what he’s doing, and the life he’s bringing to the puppet, is sort of amazing. And it’s just great to work with him and awesome to be a part of this production.”

“It’s a unique marriage, that’s for certain. We had to spend a lot of time together, we got to know each other very quickly,” Grinstead added.

The production will run through April 3 and is recommended for ages 15 and older. Tickets can be purchased on ASF’s website.

