Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Missing and endangered Enterprise man

Missing and endangered Enterprise man
Missing and endangered Enterprise man(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Matthew W Garver. Mr. Garver is a 34 year old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on March 24, 2022 at approximately 4:00am wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt in Enterprise, AL. Garver is believed to be driving a black 1994 Toyota Supra bearing NM tag number 277SCZ.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew W Garver, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall testifies on Capitol Hill against the confirmation of...
Alabama’s attorney general testifies against Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation
Members of TPD's Dive Team and the Violent Crime Unit have discovered 3 people deceased in a...
Tuscaloosa PD: 3 bodies discovered in submerged vehicle
Connor Lambert
‘Always smiling;’ Neighbors recount moments before tornado victim’s house was destroyed
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating
Darin Starr photo.
Man charged with killing Alabama teacher pleads not guilty

Latest News

Alabama’s unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3% as the number of people employed in the state...
Alabama jobless rate dips slightly to 3%
When the pandemic sent everyone home, Nieves Anderson got to work. All her at home cooking and...
Soul Revival Cookhouse bringing comfort food home to Prattville
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
A breezy, sunny and nice weekend.
Sunshine, breeziness and comfy temps