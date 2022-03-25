Missing, endangered man sought in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 25-year-old.

Cardel Thomas Hooten was last seen on March 18th around 11 a.m. near Peake Road, according to the sheriff’s office. He was described as last being seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather coat, and bright-colored boots.

The sheriff’s office added that Hooten might be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hooten, please call the sheriff’s office at 334-832-4980 or call 911.

