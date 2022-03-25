Montgomery man charged with child sex abuse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect and charged him with sexually abusing a child.

Details on the investigation are limited, but the police department confirmed Ferndado Jiminez, 37, of Montgomery, is charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12.

The alleged crime is said to have happened on March 15.

Jiminez was arrested Thursday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a $30.000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.