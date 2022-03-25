Advertise
National Infantry Museum wins two awards from USA Today

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum has more trophies to add to its collection!

The NIM has won two more ‘Best Museum’ awards from USA Today.

In 2022′s contest, the National Infantry Museum picked up its fourth Best Free Museum in America award and a Best History Museum for the second time.

National Infantry Museum wins two awards from USA Today(Source: National Infantry Museum)

The win comes from voters - and the National Infantry Museum gives a huge thanks to YOU! The community is invited to celebrate the victories on April 5 at 12 p.m. at the museum!

