Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from being served cleaning solvents instead of tap beer.(MGN via Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A jury in Las Vegas has awarded $8 million to a middle school special education teacher who sued after being permanently injured when he was served cleaning solvents instead of tap beer at a casino bar.

Lon Enwright, 38, used to also work as a wine steward at Las Vegas Strip restaurants but lost his sense of taste due to the December 2018 injury at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson, his attorney, Andre Lagomarsino, said Friday.

Enwright, a Ph.D., continues to teach and coach basketball, but has stomach and esophageal ulcers and is at increased risk of cancer, Lagomarsino said. The attorney characterized the jury award as compensation for “the loss of enjoyment of life.”

A spokesman for Station Casinos, the corporate parent of Barley’s, did not immediately respond to messages about the verdict that was reached on March 18 in Clark County District Court.

Enwright’s attorneys, including Rahul Ravipudi, said Barley’s admitted liability and offered $300,000 in damages before trial.

Enwright’s negligence lawsuit said he was sickened and experienced convulsions after he asked for a sample of Honey Blonde ale on tap and was served caustic chemicals commonly used to clean beer taps and lines.

His lawyers said bar employees knew the beer lines were out of service for cleaning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall testifies on Capitol Hill against the confirmation of...
Alabama’s attorney general testifies against Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation
Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a shooting that left one dead and another...
DA: 1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting involving off-duty deputy
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing resident Cardel Hooten.
Missing, endangered man sought in Montgomery County
Members of TPD's Dive Team and the Violent Crime Unit have discovered 3 people deceased in a...
Tuscaloosa PD: 3 bodies discovered in submerged vehicle
Jamie Williams, the suspect in two Montgomery homicide cases, saw his bond revoked Wednesday...
Bond revoked for suspect in 2 Montgomery murder cases

Latest News

Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage.
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation
The Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s production of Little Shop of Horrors is underway.
Meet the duo behind Audrey II in ASF’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
When the pandemic sent everyone home, Nieves Anderson got to work. All her at home cooking and...
Soul Revival Cookhouse bringing comfort food home to Prattville
ASF putting on 'Little Shop of Horrors'
ASF putting on 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Soul Revival Cookhouse bringing comfort food home to Prattville
Soul Revival Cookhouse bringing comfort food home to Prattville