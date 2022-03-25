Soul Revival Cookhouse bringing comfort food home to Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - When the pandemic hit in March 2020, a lot of people were sent home. It wasn’t easy. Many people felt isolated, alone, and really missed the interaction with others.

When Nieves Anderson got sent home, she got cooking, literally.

“I was bored so I started cooking more, learning new recipes and playing around,” said Nieves Anderson, the owner of Soul Revival Cookhouse. “The next thing you know I was catering small parties and other events and it just took off from there.”

Once restaurants and businesses started to reopen, Nieves decided to change careers and become her own boss. She opened up her own restaurant, Soul Revival Cookhouse.

When the pandemic sent everyone home, Nieves Anderson got to work. All her at home cooking and recipes lead to a new career and a new restaurant, the Soul Revival Cookhouse. (WSFA 12 News)

“Already we’ve been open about a month and we see the same customers every day,” Anderson said.

With all kinds of restaurants around town, Anderson says Prattville needed some soul.

So, why soul food?

“It’s comfort,” Anderson said. “It makes you think of your grandmother, your family, good times. Sweet potato pies with your mom in the kitchen, it’s just a family reunion when you think about soul food.”

As good as the food is, they hope this place provides even more.

“I want them to know when they come here they are not just a name or a number. They are Mr. Mike or Mrs. Jones and they know that we’ll take care of them so they feel like they’re at home here,” Anderson said.

Being the owner also has some perks.

“I don’t have to put in any PTO time. If I want off I can take off,” Anderson laughed.

She’s so busy now, good luck finding the time. Right now, the Soul Revival Cookhouse is only open for lunch but it plans to add dinner hours in early April.

