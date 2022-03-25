Sunshine, breeziness and comfy temps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A quiet late March pattern will continue for plenty more days in our neck of the woods. The only blip on the radar will be the breeziness that we’ve seen this week.

It will be breezy and mostly sunny with very high pollen again today. (WSFA 12 News)

Breezy afternoons are in store once again today and tomorrow with wind speeds of 10-20 mph and gusts up to 20-30 mph. Tomorrow will be windier than today thanks to a tighter pressure gradient over the Deep South. The wind will come down a bit to 10 mph for Sunday and Monday before ramping back up for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other than the wind it will be simply gorgeous this weekend. Today will feature some more clouds north and east of Montgomery, but it’s mainly sunny elsewhere. Highs will push close to 70 degrees again. Then it’s mostly sunny for everyone this weekend.

It will be breezy to windy today and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Combine that with very low humidity and strong late March sunshine and it will feel spectacular. Overnight lows will be refreshingly cool down in the lower and middle 40s. Some upper 30s will be possible in the coldest of spots.

A big warm-up ensues as we head into next week with highs at or above 80 degrees starting Monday. The sunshine will continue with perhaps a few more clouds for Tuesday. There will be a slight upward trend in the humidity, but nothing dramatic early in the week.

It warms up heading into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Chances for rain and storms enter the forecast for late Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday. It’s just under a week away, but confidence is increasing in widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms during that timeframe.

Heavy rain and even a chance of stronger storms exists, but exact details regarding those two hazards have to ironed out as we get closer.

A storm system will bring rain Wednesday night into Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.