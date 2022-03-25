Supply chain issues extend flood related road closures in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flood water covered County Road 53 last month, forcing emergency management officials to block off the area. The street has since opened back up to traffic, but others remain closed to this day.

“Two of our major roads, County Road 22 and County Road 24, is barricaded to a certain extent,” said Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee.

Water damage threatened the stability of these streets. In some parts of town, it caused erosion below the asphalt, increasing the chances of the road caving in.

While some spots have been fixed, others remain a hazard nearly two months later.

“Those roads, at this particular time, won’t open until we get the necessary pipes and culverts repaired,” Lee said.

Some cement culverts were washed up and out of place when the storm hit, delaying repair efforts.

The EMA director tells WSFA 12 News it has been difficult to get new culverts due to availability and transportation issues.

“The supply chain has been limited and not only for Macon County, a lot of counties across the state of Alabama,” Lee said. “In fact, across the nation, have been impacted by inclement weather, and we’re all experiencing the same problem.”

“Everybody is needing these particular supplies at the same time, trucking industry is down. So it’s just a long wait,” he added.

That is why the Macon County EMA is asking for patience and for folks to obey the “Road Closed” signs.

“People just ignore the barricades and we’ve had instances where cars have gone in these areas that have been washed out and, you know, a wrecker would be required,” Lee explained. “If that happens, you know, it endangers the citizens.”

It will likely take four to eight weeks before the county gets the much needed culverts, according to Lee. It largely depends on the availability of suppliers.

