Suspect arrested in early February Montgomery robbery case
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Hayneville man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Montgomery robbery investigation.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, 37-year-old Alfred Green was arrested Wednesday by a U.S. Marshals task force.
The investigation started around 10 a.m. on Feb. 6 when police responded to the 4600 block of Virginia Loop Road, Capt. Saba Coleman said.
Court documents indicate the suspect hit the victim with a gun, then stole the victim’s vehicle.
Green is being held on a first-degree robbery charge at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bail is set at $45,000.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.