Suspect arrested in early February Montgomery robbery case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Hayneville man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Montgomery robbery investigation.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, 37-year-old Alfred Green was arrested Wednesday by a U.S. Marshals task force.

The investigation started around 10 a.m. on Feb. 6 when police responded to the 4600 block of Virginia Loop Road, Capt. Saba Coleman said.

Court documents indicate the suspect hit the victim with a gun, then stole the victim’s vehicle.

Green is being held on a first-degree robbery charge at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bail is set at $45,000.

