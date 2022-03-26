Advertise
Ariton man dies in Pike County crash

The wreck happened near Troy.
(unsplash.com)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ariton man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Dale County.

44-year-old John Roysce Howell, Jr. was killed when the truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday night.

The wreck happened on US 231 near the 84 mile marker. That’s two miles north of the Troy city limits.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

