Man pleads guilty in 2017 Prattville barbershop slayings

Keon Cain has pleaded guilty to capital murder.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man charged in the Prattville barbershop killings in 2017 has pleaded guilty to capital murder.

Keon Dashon Cain, 24, entered the plea Friday. His trial was set to begin Monday.

Cain’s sentence has not been set yet. He faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

The killings at the Hook-Up Barber & Style shop on July 3, 2017 left Eddie Scott, Anthony Smith and Al Benson dead. Court filings state Smith died from a shotgun blast, while Scott and Smith died of blunt force trauma. Prosecutors say Cain killed them during a robbery.

Cain’s co-defendant, Marty Morgan, pleaded guilty in 2019.

