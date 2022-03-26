Montgomery church marches against gun violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Worship music and footsteps could be heard in west Montgomery on Saturday as residents took a stand and marched against gun violence.

“We have lives that are at stake because we’re so divided, and I believe that it’s going to take, as my grandmother used to say, a village and the community to come together,” said Jonathan Givens, senior pastor of Southside Church of Christ.

That is why people clasped hands and prayed for peace. It was a “Stop the Violence Prayer March” that came one day after a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

“That’s terrible,” Givens said. “That’s a sad thing, which is why I believe that this prayer march is so necessary.”

The event has been in the works for months and church members believe it is especially crucial after multiple violent attacks.

“We knew that this was something that was necessary, especially back in February. There was a 3-year-old child that was shot dead just in this community,” the church leader added.

Folks turned to their faith during the tragic time. Participants left the church’s parking lot along South Hull Street to worship while walking nearby neighborhoods.

“Every Sunday, people see us walking into this building, and they see people walking back to their cars, but that is not what engages people,” participant Ron Simmons said. “It’s when you go out and you touch people and you’re able to talk to people and you let people know that you care. You love them.”

The senior pastor shared the same sentiment.

“It’s very important for the saints to get out there and be the feet and the hands of Jesus, just to let the community know that we are here, that we care and that we are fighting for them in faith,” Givens said.

It was a public display of love church members hope will curb crime and bring people together.

