Ozark teen dead after crash in Dale County

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark teen is dead after a wreck Friday night in Dale County.

Alabama State Troopers say the one-vehicle crash happened about 9:10 p.m. on Dale County Road 61, about 9 miles north of Midland City.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old from Skipperville, left the roadway, struck a ditch, a tree, and then overturned. His injuries are not known.

A 15-year-old in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

