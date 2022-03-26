Sunny and breezy to close out the weekend, tracking a big warm-up to start the week ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a sunny and breezy day across Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs have warmed around 70 degrees with gusty west winds.

Tonight, skies will remain clear and winds will stay out of the west around 5 mph. Lows will be on the cool side again overnight, in the lower 40s across the region.

The weekend will wrap up on a pleasant note. Mostly sunny skies will prevail Sunday and afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night, we will keep with clear skies and lows in the middle to upper 40s along with calm winds.

Monday is the start of a major warm-up across our area. Highs will surge into the upper 70s to lower 80s along with west winds around 5 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day and remain clear overnight. Lows Monday night will also hover into the middle 50s.

Tuesday is looking mostly sunny with afternoon highs again warming into the 80s. Tuesday night we will see clouds on the increase and lows near 60 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Long range forecast models are showing another strong storm system moving back into the state of Alabama Wednesday into Thursday. Highs Wednesday will again soar into the 80s ahead of this strong cold front. Showers and a few storms are expected Wednesday night with lows in the 50s and 60s

The storms we are tracking could be on the severe side, but specific timing and details are still being fine tuned as the latest forecast model data rolls into the First Alert Weather center.

Thursday we will see showers and storms linger into the morning hours. Highs will warm into the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday night, clouds will clear and lows will fall back into the 50s.

Next Friday is looking dry again with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out into the lower 70s, which is about average when it comes to temperatures for this time of the year. Clouds will build Friday night and temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Another chance for rain is back into the forecast for next Saturday. Right now, we are expecting mainly cloudy skies with isolated showers and afternoon highs into the lower 70s.

