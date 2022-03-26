Advertise
Trump action scrambles Alabama Senate primary

Katie Boyd Britt, Mo Brooks and Mike Durant are competing for Alabama's upcoming U.S. Senate...
Katie Boyd Britt, Mo Brooks and Mike Durant are competing for Alabama's upcoming U.S. Senate seat.(Source: Candidate campaigns)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw his endorsement of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has scrambled the Alabama Republican primary for Senate.

The two other frontrunners in the race, Katie Boyd Britt and Mike Durant, have both recently met with Trump. Both have billed themselves as the natural heir to the endorsement. It would be a major boost to their campaigns if Trump decides to endorse one over the other.

Durant is a businessman best known as the helicopter pilot who was held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident. Britt is a former head of a state business group and former chief of staff to retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

