2nd annual Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Girls Ranch Ride held in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Chambers County, a cross-county motorcycle ride was held in memory of two 2021 accidents that claimed the lives of a deputy and eight children.

The community is still healing from these losses, but they are doing what they can to help remember the lives lost.

The Fuller Memorial Benefit Group, in partnership with the Alabama Widows Sons, hosted this year’s Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Girls Ranch Ride.

Hundreds of motorcycles, cars, and even a helicopter met in Valley and made their way in the 65-mile cross-county event for the second year in a row - all to remember the lives lost: a deputy who died last year and eight children killed in a wreck on Interstate 65 last June.

“Our love has never changed for any of you and we actually came up with our theme this year and it is, Love Lives On. You are not forgotten. You are remembered in every way possible,” said Candy Miles.

This ride was also a celebration of what Miles, chief organizer of the Fuller Memorial Benefit Motorcycle Group, says is Captain Fuller’s Day.

Captain Jason Fuller served 21 years with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and was also a former member of the Fuller Memorial Benefit Motorcycle Group. To celebrate him, Miles says they are giving back to his favorite non-profit organization, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff Girls Ranch.

“When Captain Fuller passed, we made and promise and we’ve come together today to make sure the children don’t have a need or want that goes unfilled,” said Miles.

Each year, the ride brings new supporters. Gloria and Bobby Tyson say this ride is a first for them.

“Your heart really goes out when something like that happens and so you just want to be apart of showing people that your heart goes out to them,” said Bobby Tyson.

Michael Smith, CEO of the Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Rach, says the ranch takes in young people in need and provide for them and he says fundraisers like this is what makes that possible.

“Without events like this, we could not operate like we do,” said Smith.

Following the ride, an event was held with raffles, food trucks, and fun.

