Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man shot overnight in Montgomery

Montgomery police found a gunshot victim in the 7000 block of Buckram Oak Drive at about 5 a.m....
Montgomery police found a gunshot victim in the 7000 block of Buckram Oak Drive at about 5 a.m. on March 27, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police responded to shouting call in the 7000 block of Buckram Oak Drive at about 5 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

No additional information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police and fire medics responded after a man was killed on Interstate 85 on March...
Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Montgomery
Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a shooting that left one dead and another...
DA: 1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting involving off-duty deputy
Keon Cain has pleaded guilty to capital murder.
Man pleads guilty in 2017 Prattville barbershop slayings
Real estate agents have been busier than ever the past couple of years due to low interest...
What’s the housing market outlook for spring?
Jamie Williams, the suspect in two Montgomery homicide cases, saw his bond revoked Wednesday...
Bond revoked for suspect in 2 Montgomery murder cases

Latest News

With seven days remaining in this year’s legislative session, lawmakers will get back to work...
7 days left in Alabama’s legislative session
First Alert 12
Pleasant end to the weekend, major warm-up to start the work week
Plans for Sunday or the week ahead? Here is the latest forecast to help you plan your day & week.
Plans for Sunday or the week ahead? Here is the latest forecast to help you plan your day & week.
A cross-county motorcycle ride was held in memory of two 2021 accidents that claimed the lives...
2nd annual Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Girls Ranch Ride held in Valley