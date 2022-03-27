Man shot overnight in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police responded to shouting call in the 7000 block of Buckram Oak Drive at about 5 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

No additional information was released per the ongoing investigation.

