Man shot overnight in Montgomery
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight shooting.
Police responded to shouting call in the 7000 block of Buckram Oak Drive at about 5 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.
No additional information was released per the ongoing investigation.
