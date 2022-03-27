Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian was killed by a vehicle on Interstate 85 southbound around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Montgomery police.

Police and fire medics responded near the Eastern Boulevard exit in reference to a accident involving a pedestrian. Police say an adult male sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

No additional information was released. The circumstances remain under investigation.

