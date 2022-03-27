Advertise
Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Montgomery

Montgomery police and fire medics responded after a man was killed on Interstate 85 on March...
Montgomery police and fire medics responded after a man was killed on Interstate 85 on March 26, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian was killed by a vehicle on Interstate 85 southbound around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Montgomery police.

Police and fire medics responded near the Eastern Boulevard exit in reference to a accident involving a pedestrian. Police say an adult male sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

No additional information was released. The circumstances remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

