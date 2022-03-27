Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.(PWCC Auction House)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It may be time to look through the attic for all those old Pokémon trading cards.

A rare 1999 Pokémon first edition Charizard card just went for $420,000 at auction.

According to the PWCC Auction House, the sale sets an all-time record for a base set Charizard card.

What made the card so valuable was its perfect Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) gem mint grading, which means that it’s condition was as good as brand new.

Only 121 cards have the designation out of the thousands sold over the past 25 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police and fire medics responded after a man was killed on Interstate 85 on March...
Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Montgomery
Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a shooting that left one dead and another...
DA: 1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting involving off-duty deputy
Keon Cain has pleaded guilty to capital murder.
Man pleads guilty in 2017 Prattville barbershop slayings
Real estate agents have been busier than ever the past couple of years due to low interest...
What’s the housing market outlook for spring?
Jamie Williams, the suspect in two Montgomery homicide cases, saw his bond revoked Wednesday...
Bond revoked for suspect in 2 Montgomery murder cases

Latest News

Montgomery police found a gunshot victim in the 7000 block of Buckram Oak Drive at about 5 a.m....
Man shot overnight in Montgomery
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken reassures allies ahead of possible Iran deal
With seven days remaining in this year’s legislative session, lawmakers will get back to work...
7 days left in Alabama’s legislative session
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight