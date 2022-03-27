Advertise
WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears

Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine. (SOURCE: JENNIFER MCDONALD, TMX, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ga. (CNN) – Some elementary school students near Atlanta surprised their beloved custodian. The custodian is from Ukraine.

Lana Gashenko is a U.S. citizen and has worked at Oak Hill Elementary school for 21 years. However, she has dozens of family members in Ukraine.

In a show of support for her and her family during the Ukrainian conflict with Russia, students at the school drew sunflowers for her. The sunflower is a symbol of hope in Ukraine.

They also put up a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag with the message “We love you, Mrs. Lana.”

Gashenko said when she saw what the children had done for her, she started crying.

In another area of the school, there was a large sign with a rainbow that included the names of Gashenko’s family members in Ukraine.

