Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

$120 million data center opens in Auburn

Governor Kay Ivey, AUBix founders and Auburn city leaders, all celebrated the grand opening of...
Governor Kay Ivey, AUBix founders and Auburn city leaders, all celebrated the grand opening of the $120 million data center.
By Ashlee Williams
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-million dollar facility in Auburn is now open to bring high-speed internet and processing power to businesses and communities.

Not only will AUBix bring technology equality to underserved communities throughout Alabama, it’s where broadband access meets cybersecurity. This, all in hopes to catapult the state’s economic development.

Governor Kay Ivey, AUBix founders and Auburn city leaders, all celebrated the grand opening of this $120 million data center that is said to bring Alabama one step closer to the forefront of technology. The 40,000 square foot facility is located off Samford Avenue, just outside the Auburn University Campus.

“Digital infrastructure like a data center relies on fiber optics to power it,” Andrew Albrecht, Co-Founder and CEO of AUBix said. “The more networks the better. When a data center comes to town, customers come in the data center, then they have a broader choice of internet services through the fiber networks that are built in.”

It’s no secret access to reliable internet is limited for some Alabama communities. This data center will serve as a bridge to connect customers with faster data speeds and information. Right now, AUBix has 5 high-speed networks with more expected to come online soon.

“You’d be amazed when you look at your phone and look at one of your apps, the amount of data coming out of Atlanta, Dallas, New York and Chicago,” Albrecht said. “Now, it can come out of AUBix. The data comes farther out to the edge, in rural communities like in Alabama - connected by high capacity fiber lines with a higher quality of service for a lower cost.”

As for Cyber Security, engineers are ready to work with customers’ heightened concerns of cyber threats.

“We have some pretty resilient defense capabilities,” Congressman Mike Rogers said. “We have in our major industries, the ability to not necessarily stop an attack, but to bounce back fast. It’s in the rest of our infrastructure, commercial and others, where we have vulnerabilities. I am certain Auburn University and AUBix will help us fill that gap.”

“It is truly getting us in the digital age, high tech and it will mean a lot to economic development all the way across the state in many places,” Governor Kay Ivey explained.

Outside of internet providers, healthcare companies, financial services and government research operations plan to utilize AUBix.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police and fire medics responded after a man was killed on Interstate 85 on March...
Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Montgomery
Montgomery police found a gunshot victim in the 7000 block of Buckram Oak Drive at about 5 a.m....
Man shot overnight in Montgomery
Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a shooting that left one dead and another...
DA: 1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting involving off-duty deputy
Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting
Dothan man drowns in Lake Eufaula boating accident

Latest News

Jermichael Nixon is charged with murder, second-degree assault, and discharging a firearm into...
Arrest made in Autaugaville shooting that killed 1, injured 3
Severe storms bring wind, tornado risk to Alabama Wednesday night
First Alert: Storms bring wind, tornado threat Wednesday night
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
Darryl Albert was sworn in as Montgomery's new police chief on March 28, 2022.
Darryl Albert sworn in as new Montgomery police chief