$120 million data center opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-million dollar facility in Auburn is now open to bring high-speed internet and processing power to businesses and communities.

Not only will AUBix bring technology equality to underserved communities throughout Alabama, it’s where broadband access meets cybersecurity. This, all in hopes to catapult the state’s economic development.

Governor Kay Ivey, AUBix founders and Auburn city leaders, all celebrated the grand opening of this $120 million data center that is said to bring Alabama one step closer to the forefront of technology. The 40,000 square foot facility is located off Samford Avenue, just outside the Auburn University Campus.

“Digital infrastructure like a data center relies on fiber optics to power it,” Andrew Albrecht, Co-Founder and CEO of AUBix said. “The more networks the better. When a data center comes to town, customers come in the data center, then they have a broader choice of internet services through the fiber networks that are built in.”

It’s no secret access to reliable internet is limited for some Alabama communities. This data center will serve as a bridge to connect customers with faster data speeds and information. Right now, AUBix has 5 high-speed networks with more expected to come online soon.

“You’d be amazed when you look at your phone and look at one of your apps, the amount of data coming out of Atlanta, Dallas, New York and Chicago,” Albrecht said. “Now, it can come out of AUBix. The data comes farther out to the edge, in rural communities like in Alabama - connected by high capacity fiber lines with a higher quality of service for a lower cost.”

As for Cyber Security, engineers are ready to work with customers’ heightened concerns of cyber threats.

“We have some pretty resilient defense capabilities,” Congressman Mike Rogers said. “We have in our major industries, the ability to not necessarily stop an attack, but to bounce back fast. It’s in the rest of our infrastructure, commercial and others, where we have vulnerabilities. I am certain Auburn University and AUBix will help us fill that gap.”

“It is truly getting us in the digital age, high tech and it will mean a lot to economic development all the way across the state in many places,” Governor Kay Ivey explained.

Outside of internet providers, healthcare companies, financial services and government research operations plan to utilize AUBix.

