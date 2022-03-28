Another week, another risk of severe storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The last week of March will start on a quiet and warm note. Highs will be in the upper 70s today under sunny skies. Lower 80s are likely south of Montgomery, with mid-70s north.

It will be a warm start to the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Tomorrow is looking partly cloudy with afternoon highs warming into the lower 80s. There could be some morning fog to start the day, but it shouldn’t be widespread.

More low 80s are on the way Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds for most. It will turn windy as the day progresses as a strong storm system pushes closer from the west during the day.

Wednesday evening and night will bring a chance of severe thunderstorms. (WSFA 12 News)

Sustained wind speeds of 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph will occur Wednesday afternoon and night as this system impacts Alabama.

Not only will the wind be cranking, but a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through Wednesday evening and night before exiting into Georgia by sunrise Thursday. This line of storms will be capable of producing damaging winds of 60-70 mph, a few tornadoes and very heavy rainfall.

A cold front will send a line of strong storms through the region Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

The ingredients for severe weather will be most prominent across the western two-thirds of the WSFA 12 News viewing area. That doesn’t mean those in East Alabama and the Wiregrass are going to dodge the severe weather; it’s just less likely the farther east you get in Alabama.

Behind this system it will be quiet and a bit cooler to end the week. High temperatures return to the 70s as March ends and April kicks off. Skies will be partly cloudy.

It will be warm through Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

A chance of rain and a few storms may return Friday night through Saturday night, but models disagree on what comes of that potential so we’re capping rain chances at 30-40% for now. It does appear that the farther south you are the higher your chance of seeing wet weather.

We’ll all dry out for the second half of the weekend and beginning of next week with high temperatures continuing to rise into the 70s.

