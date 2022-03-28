Advertise
Arrest made in Autaugaville shooting that killed 1, injured 3

Jermichael Nixon is charged with murder, second-degree assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling after a March 12 shootout in Autaugaville that left three injured and a fourth dead.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUTAUGAVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a March 12 Autaugaville shooting that left three people injured and a fourth person dead, according to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Jermichael Nixon, 21, of Autaugaville, has been arrested and charged with murder, second-degree assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Investigators said a 2008 Cadillac SUV approached the intersection of N. Pickett Street and Tyus Street around 9 p.m. that Saturday at which point gunshots were fired from the vehicle at a crowd of people who had gathered for a social event.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation found that several of the people in the crowd returned fire at the SUV.

When the gunshots were finished, four people were suffering from gunshot wounds, including 22-year-old Cameron J. Motley, also of Autaugaville. He was flown by medical helicopter to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition, then to a Birmingham hospital for additional treatment.

Motley has since died from his injuries. The other three gunshot victims were ultimately treated and released.

A motive for the shootings was not immediately clear. The case remains under investigation.

Nixon is being held on a $590,000 bail at the Autauga Metro Jail.

