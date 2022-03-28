Advertise
Auburn’s A-Day is April 9

((Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn Football’s A-Day is Saturday, April 9, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Tickets are on sale now at AuburnTigers.com. Tickets are $10 each and seating is general admission.

The game will be televised by SEC Network+.

