Jan. 6 panel may subpoena wife of Justice Clarence Thomas

FILE - Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent...
FILE - Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent for The Daily Caller, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2017. Reports that Ginni Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results has put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas might be questioned by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, according to numerous sources.

This comes after it was revealed that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas sent more than two dozen texts to Mark Meadows, then-White House chief of staff.

She reportedly asked Meadows to keep fighting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Thomas is a conservative activist who recently said she attended a pro-Trump rally prior to the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, but she claimed she did not take part in the planning of the rally on that infamous day.

A spokesperson for the select committee didn’t specifically comment on Thomas but said no one has been ruled out of getting a subpoena.

Thomas will likely be contacted by the committee in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

