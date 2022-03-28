Montgomery County sheriff calls news conference about deadly Friday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has called a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss a shooting that left one person dead and a second in life-threatening condition.

While the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. Friday on Lower Wetumpka Road, is being investigated by the Montgomery Police Department, both the district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office have confirmed it involved an off-duty Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy’s role in the incident remains unclear.

The Montgomery Police Department said Monday morning that there are currently no updates to provide regarding its investigation.

Sheriff Cunningham is set to speak on the matter at 2 p.m.

