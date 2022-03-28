Advertise
Montgomery County sheriff calls news conference about deadly Friday shooting

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham will speak Monday afternoon about a deadly...
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham will speak Monday afternoon about a deadly shooting that involved one of his off-duty deputies.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has called a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss a shooting that left one person dead and a second in life-threatening condition.

While the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. Friday on Lower Wetumpka Road, is being investigated by the Montgomery Police Department, both the district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office have confirmed it involved an off-duty Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy’s role in the incident remains unclear.

The Montgomery Police Department said Monday morning that there are currently no updates to provide regarding its investigation.

Sheriff Cunningham is set to speak on the matter at 2 p.m.

WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on our website as well as social media and mobile app.

