Pedestrian in fatal I-85 crash identified

Montgomery police and fire medics responded after a man was killed on Interstate 85 on March 26, 2022.
Montgomery police and fire medics responded after a man was killed on Interstate 85 on March 26, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the pedestrian involved in Saturday’s fatal crash.

Police have identified the victim as Micki Holmes, 41.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 southbound and the Eastern Boulevard, according to police. Holmes was fatally injured after being struck by a 2021 Toyota Highlander.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

