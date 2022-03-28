Pedestrian in fatal I-85 crash identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the pedestrian involved in Saturday’s fatal crash.

Police have identified the victim as Micki Holmes, 41.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 southbound and the Eastern Boulevard, according to police. Holmes was fatally injured after being struck by a 2021 Toyota Highlander.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

