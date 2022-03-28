Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says one of his off-duty officers fatally shot his own father in self-defense.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham called a news conference Monday to shed new light on the involvement of one of his off-duty deputies in Friday’s deadly shooting on Lower Wetumpka Road.

Cunningham said the situation started as a domestic violence incident involving the mother and father of one of his deputies shortly before 5 p.m. The sheriff said the deputy, his mother, and brother were on the way to get a warrant and protection order when the father struck their vehicle, escalating the situation.

The deputy told his mother and brother to leave, at which point he got out of the car and was shot five times. The injured deputy returned fire, Cunningham said, killing his own father in the process.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers played in a deadly Friday afternoon shooting.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition on Friday, but Cunningham said he was “doing good” when he visited him on Sunday to talk.

“I just tried to reassure him that we’re here for, I’m here for him” the sheriff explained, “because I look at all these guys and girls we got here as part of my family, you know, so I was just as concerned as his family’s concerned about him, as well.”

No names have been released at this point.

The shooting is being probed as a death investigation at this time by the Montgomery Police Department. The department said, as of Monday morning, that it did not currently have any other updates to provide regarding its investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police and fire medics responded after a man was killed on Interstate 85 on March...
Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Montgomery
Montgomery police found a gunshot victim in the 7000 block of Buckram Oak Drive at about 5 a.m....
Man shot overnight in Montgomery
Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a shooting that left one dead and another...
DA: 1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting involving off-duty deputy
Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting
Dothan man drowns in Lake Eufaula boating accident

Latest News

Darryl Albert was sworn in as Montgomery's new police chief on March 28, 2022.
Darryl Albert sworn in as new Montgomery police chief
Jermichael Nixon is charged with murder, second-degree assault, and discharging a firearm into...
Arrest made in Autaugaville shooting that killed 1, injured 3
Bessemer police say the woman was shot several times at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car; 1 man arrested
Mrs. Bennett, you're a true Class Act.
Selma art teacher, students helping to design downtown mural