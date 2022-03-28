States sending the most people to Alabama
(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Alabama from the state in 2019.
The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina.
#10. Virginia
- Moved from Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 2,876
- 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state
- #23 most common destination from Virginia
- Moved from Alabama to Virginia in 2019: 4,028
- #7 most common destination from Alabama
#9. Indiana
- Moved from Indiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,451
- 3.3% of new residents that moved from another state
- #11 most common destination from Indiana
- Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481
- #18 most common destination from Alabama
#8. North Carolina
- Moved from North Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 3,597
- 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state
- #19 most common destination from North Carolina
- Moved from Alabama to North Carolina in 2019: 4,697
- #5 most common destination from Alabama
#7. California
- Moved from California to Alabama in 2019: 3,690
- 3.5% of new residents that moved from another state
- #36 most common destination from California
- Moved from Alabama to California in 2019: 3,310
- #10 most common destination from Alabama
#6. Louisiana
- Moved from Louisiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,789
- 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state
- #7 most common destination from Louisiana
- Moved from Alabama to Louisiana in 2019: 2,567
- #11 most common destination from Alabama
#5. Mississippi
- Moved from Mississippi to Alabama in 2019: 4,377
- 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state
- #6 most common destination from Mississippi
- Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512
- #8 most common destination from Alabama
#4. Texas
- Moved from Texas to Alabama in 2019: 8,405
- 8.0% of new residents that moved from another state
- #20 most common destination from Texas
- Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791
- #3 most common destination from Alabama
#3. Tennessee
- Moved from Tennessee to Alabama in 2019: 9,970
- 9.5% of new residents that moved from another state
- #3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee
- Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294
- #4 most common destination from Alabama
#2. Georgia
- Moved from Georgia to Alabama in 2019: 13,993
- 13.4% of new residents that moved from another state
- #6 most common destination from Georgia
- Moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2019: 14,169
- #2 most common destination from Alabama
#1. Florida
- Moved from Florida to Alabama in 2019: 15,519
- 14.8% of new residents that moved from another state
- #10 most common destination from Florida
- Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153
- #1 most common destination from Alabama
