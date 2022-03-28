Swearing-in ceremony to be held for new MPD chief

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery will hold a swearing-in ceremony on Monday for its newest police chief, Darryl Albert.

The swearing-in will be at 3 p.m. inside the Montgomery Municipal Justice Center. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on our website, social media, and mobile app.

According to the city, Albert brings more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and most recently served as commander of the Special Operations Division of the New Orleans Police Department. During his time in New Orleans, Albert held several positions, including Deputy Chief of Field Operations, the largest Bureau within the New Orleans Police Department, Commander of NOPD Crime laboratory, and commander of the criminal investigations division for homicide.

Mayor Steven Reed formerly introduced Albert to the public during last week’s news conference. The hunt for the city’s newest police chief began after the city announced the resignation of former Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finely in June.

