WSFA 12 News wins 4 Abby Awards from the Alabama Broadcasters Association

Anchor Valorie Lawson accepts one of the four Abby Awards WSFA 12 News won during the Alabama Broadcasters Association awards ceremony Sunday night.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is honored to have earned four Abby Awards from the Alabama Broadcasts Association for our efforts to keep viewers informed of the world around them.

The winners were announced during an industry awards ceremony Sunday evening in Birmingham.

WSFA 12 News picked up trophies in several categories including:

  • Best Public Service Announcement - “Thank You

WSFA 12 News’ four awards were the second-most awarded in the state, besting many stations in larger television markets.

You can watch the entire awards presentation here.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

