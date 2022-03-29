1 of 3 suspects arrested after victim attacked, robbed on Tallassee nature trail

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of three suspects has been identified and arrested in connection to a November robbery that happened along a nature trail in Tallassee, according to court documents.

Malik Deandre Allen was arrested and charged Friday with first-degree robbery for the Nov. 17 incident.

According to court filings, the victim told Tallassee police he was in the nature trail area of Guesthouse Drive around 4 p.m. that afternoon when he was attacked by three people, including one who grabbed him from behind and choked him.

The victim said Allen, whom he later identified through a photo line-up, punched him in the face during a struggle that pulled him to the ground.

The affidavit further states that after the victim was taken to the ground, one of the suspects stood over the victim, and placed his hand under his shirt near his waistband, “as if to present himself as holding a weapon.”

The victim stopped struggling upon belief the suspect was armed and allowed them to take whatever they wanted. Investigators reported the attackers then took the victim’s shoes, wallet, $300 in cash, and credit cards. They also smashed the victim’s phone.

The identities of the other two suspects were not immediately clear, based on the filings. Allen, a 21-year-old Tallassee resident, has since been released from the Elmore County Jail on bail of $60,000.

