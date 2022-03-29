Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

1 of 3 suspects arrested after victim attacked, robbed on Tallassee nature trail

Malik Deandre Allen was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery for a Nov. 17, 2021...
Malik Deandre Allen was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery for a Nov. 17, 2021 Tallassee incident.(Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of three suspects has been identified and arrested in connection to a November robbery that happened along a nature trail in Tallassee, according to court documents.

Malik Deandre Allen was arrested and charged Friday with first-degree robbery for the Nov. 17 incident.

According to court filings, the victim told Tallassee police he was in the nature trail area of Guesthouse Drive around 4 p.m. that afternoon when he was attacked by three people, including one who grabbed him from behind and choked him.

The victim said Allen, whom he later identified through a photo line-up, punched him in the face during a struggle that pulled him to the ground.

The affidavit further states that after the victim was taken to the ground, one of the suspects stood over the victim, and placed his hand under his shirt near his waistband, “as if to present himself as holding a weapon.”

The victim stopped struggling upon belief the suspect was armed and allowed them to take whatever they wanted. Investigators reported the attackers then took the victim’s shoes, wallet, $300 in cash, and credit cards. They also smashed the victim’s phone.

The identities of the other two suspects were not immediately clear, based on the filings. Allen, a 21-year-old Tallassee resident, has since been released from the Elmore County Jail on bail of $60,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
Montgomery police and fire medics responded after a man was killed on Interstate 85 on March...
Pedestrian in fatal I-85 crash identified
Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting
Severe storms bring wind, tornado risk to Alabama Wednesday night
First Alert: Storms bring wind, tornado threat Wednesday night
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’

Latest News

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms arrive late Wednesday
Numerous law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting on Montgomery's Lower...
GoFundMe created for Montgomery County deputy shot 5 times by father
Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in...
Montgomery tax preparer sentenced to federal prison
A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.
New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama