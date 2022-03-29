Advertise
78 people from Alabama arrested during chaotic Florida spring break weekend

Sheriff Tommy Ford told FOX10 that the community “won’t tolerate it”.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fl. (WALA) - Law enforcement in Panama City Beach arrested 161 people during an out of control spring break weekend. They also took 75 guns off of the streets.

“We’ve been through this before. Our community has said that this isn’t the type of activity that we want. We’ve fought these battles, and we’ve won these battles. We’re not going to let it happen again. 161 people are in jail and finding out the hard way,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

78 out of those 161 are from Alabama. Sheriff Ford said he welcomes everyone to come to the area, but if you’re looking to cause trouble, he said to expect an extended stay.

“If they come from Alabama and they’re going to commit a crime with a gun, they may very well be our guests for ten years”.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that area has dealt with these issues. Back in 2014 seven people were shot at a house party. The suspect David Daniels was from Mobile. He was convicted and sentenced to life.

“It is a feeling of dread of having to go through this again. You will find a community that is not going to tolerate it at all,” Sheriff Ford said.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

