Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama woman shares Multiple Sclerosis journey to encourages others

“I’ve tried to not say I have MS,” Montgomery resident Jessica Lynch explained. “I have a...
“I’ve tried to not say I have MS,” Montgomery resident Jessica Lynch explained. “I have a diagnosis of MS, you know, because it’s not going to control me.” Here, she poses for a photo with her family.(Source: Jessica Lynch)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, a time to focus on the disease often referred to simply as MS, which causes the immune system to eat away at the protective covering of nerves, leading to a wide variety of painful symptoms.

For one Montgomery woman, it’s been a long journey. She’s now on a mission to encourage others living with MS.

Jessica Lynch is a wife, mother, and Multiple Sclerosis warrior, and she’s balancing it all at just 31.

March marks Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. MS is a disease in which the immune system eats...
March marks Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. MS is a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves and leads to a wide variety of symptoms. For one Montgomery woman it’s been a long journey. She is now on a mission to encourage others living with MS(Source: WSFA 12 News)

“I’ve tried to not say I have MS,” Lynch explained. “I have a diagnosis of MS, you know, because it’s not going to control me.”

Lynch still remembers realizing something was wrong.

“I was a waitress,” she recalled, “and I was, like, dropping glasses and spilling water to customers. And then as the day went on, it just got worse and worse, and they actually thought I was having a stroke.”

Lynch says after a number of tests, she finally got an answer. At age 19, she learned she had Multiple Sclerosis.

“I never heard about it or anything like that, and, you know, research seems scary,” she explained. “I haven’t gotten back to what I was before that diagnosis. During my worst relapse it was so bad I thought I wasn’t gonna come back from it. But I came back. I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t talk. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t even bathe myself.”

Dr. Ashish Vyas with the Baptist Health Neurological Clinic says MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and body.

“It can impact anyone,” the doctor stated, but “usually the age group that is around 15 to 45 is the most vulnerable age group.”

Experts says there are a number of symptoms to be mindful of:

The symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis include:

  • Cognitive difficulties
  • Vision problems
  • Fatigue
  • Heat sensitivity
  • Bowel and bladder problems
  • Pain
  • Motor problems

While there is not currently a cure for MS, Dr. Vyas says there are a number of treatments that “are helping MS patient to remain in control and lead a stable life.”

Currently, Jessica Lynch receives infusion treatments. As she continues on her journey, she’s now using social media in hopes of encouraging other MS warriors. You can follow Jessica’s journey on Instagram by going to @imslayingms.

“Your life may be different, but it’s not over,” Lynch says. “So you may have to make adjustments, but you can still live a fulfilling life.”

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society nearly a million people in the US are living with MS.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
Montgomery police and fire medics responded after a man was killed on Interstate 85 on March...
Pedestrian in fatal I-85 crash identified
Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting
Severe storms bring wind, tornado risk to Alabama Wednesday night
First Alert: Storms bring wind, tornado threat Wednesday night
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’

Latest News

Malik Deandre Allen was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery for a Nov. 17, 2021...
Second suspect arrested after victim attacked, robbed on Tallassee nature trail
Artez Williams
Man arrested after vigil for teen murder victims now charged with shooting man in the face
Termite season
Termite season tips and tricks
Malik Travon King, 24, (L) and Lil’Cedric Mandrell Rumph, 21, (R) are charged with two counts...
2 arrests made in March 22 Troy shooting investigation