Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 4-month-old girl last seen in Sardis City

SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sardis City Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing infant.

4-month-old Helen Rose Patterson was last seen March 24, 2022 around 12 p.m. in the area of Shadowbrook Circle in Sardis City.

Patterson has red hair and blue eyes. The girl was last seen with her mother, Rebeka Ashley Patterson.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Sardis City Police Department at 256-549-5403 or call 911.

