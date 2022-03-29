First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms arrive late Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day: That means our team of meteorologists is monitoring the next storm system, and it looks to be one that will bring impacts to not only Alabama but the Deep South, as well. All eyes are on a significant threat of severe weather Wednesday evening and overnight. A potent system with plenty of wind energy will push through starting Wednesday afternoon and move through our area Wednesday night, bringing with it the threat of severe weather.

We have more dry weather before we get there, though. That includes today, which is looking mostly cloudy to start, but with some afternoon sunshine anticipated. Highs will warm into the 80s!

More 80s are on the way tomorrow under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will turn windy as the day progresses as that strong system pushes closer from the west.

Sustained winds of 15-30 mph with gusts of 30-50 mph are expected Wednesday and Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Sustained wind speeds of 15-30 mph with gusts of 30-50 mph will occur Wednesday afternoon and night as this system impacts Alabama. This will be without any rain or storms.

Not only will the wind be cranking, but a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through late Wednesday evening and night before exiting around sunrise Thursday. This line of storms will be capable of producing damaging winds of 60-80 mph, tornadoes and torrential rainfall.

An intense line of storms will push across the South Wednesday and Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

With the amount of wind energy and shear in place, it’s feasible that this line produces rather large areas of wind damage as compared to our previous events. It’s also possible that we get a strong tornado or two depending on how exactly the line acts as it comes through.

Severe weather is likely across the South Wednesday and Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

New data suggests the ingredients for severe weather will be in place for all of our viewing area with minor differences from west to east. For that reason, we’ve eliminated the “very low” risk area, expanded the “medium” risk area and introduced a “high” risk area on our latest severe weather outlook graphic.

Behind this system it will be quiet and a bit cooler to end the week. High temperatures return to the 70s as March ends and April kicks off. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are the main risks with an intense line of storms Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

A chance of rain showers may return Friday night through Saturday, but models disagree on what comes of that potential, so we’re capping rain chances at roughly 30% for now. It does appear that the farther south you are, the higher your chance of seeing wet weather.

We’ll all dry out for the second half of the weekend and beginning of next week with high temperatures continuing to rise through the 70s.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.